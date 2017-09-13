College Park, Maryland will allow non-citizens to vote in local elections

College Park, Md. voted to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections Tuesday night. After several votes, the council eventually voted 4-3 to allow legal permanent residents and undocumented immigrants to take part in upcoming municipal elections. One council member did not vote.

Good for them!!!

One of our countries founding principles is "No taxation without representation" Why should local residents be restricted in representation of their local officials?

Thing is...... it's totally legal and constitutional for non-citizens TO vote. Why are they not extended this in every jurisdiction??