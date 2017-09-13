Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 34 Seeds: 168 Comments: 8165 Since: Dec 2014

College Park, Maryland will allow non-citizens to vote in local elections

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: washingtonexaminer.com
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

College Park, Md. voted to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections Tuesday night.

After several votes, the council eventually voted 4-3 to allow legal permanent residents and undocumented immigrants to take part in upcoming municipal elections. One council member did not vote.

Good for them!!!

One of our countries founding principles is "No taxation without representation"  Why should local residents be restricted in representation of their local officials?

Thing is...... it's totally legal and constitutional for non-citizens TO vote.  Why are they not extended this in every jurisdiction??

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor