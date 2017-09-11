Man Sentenced For Negligent Death Of Neighbor After He Shot At Fleeing Suspect – Concealed Nation

I've been following — and sharing this story since it broke. Now we have closure: the man who was "protecting his property" by shooting at the thieves who were absconding in his Jeep has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.

The harsh sentence is because one of the bullets he launched at the fleeing criminals missed and ended up killing a woman in her bed almost two blocks from the scene.

This was not a crime for which the use of lethal force was justified. That's something responsible gun owners need to internalize, because too many people still believe that shooting at others for mere property is a perfectly reasonable reaction.

It's not, and judges and juries are increasingly willing to punish those who don't understand the concept. This is just one example, but a very good one. No matter where you live, no matter what you believe your laws "allow", this kind of response to property crime is irresponsible, period.

Indignation is not justification. Pass it on.