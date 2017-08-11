Newsvine

This NSC ex-staffer's memo is crazy. Trump's reaction is more disturbing. - The Washington Post

On Thursday, Foreign Policy published a remarkable memo penned by a former staffer on President Trump’s National Security Council. The author, Rich Higgins, was forced out last month by national security adviser H.R. McMaster for composing it. The memo contends that the president is the target of a vast conspiracy spearheaded by so-called cultural Marxists, who have allied with Islamists and captured (among other groups) the media, the deep state, academia, “global corporatists” and leaders of both parties. That Higgins worked for the NSC is disturbing enough. But more disturbing is that Trump, who saw the memo when it was passed to him by his son Donald Trump Jr., was “furious” at Higgins’s removal — a sign of the scary conspiratorial depths the president is already descending to.

These are the fringe nutters who are in positions of power.  This is what they ACTUALLY believe.

Excerpts from the FP posting of the memo will be in the comments.

