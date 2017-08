It seems we are all migrating over to Minds.com. There seems to be a slight problem........

The majority of the site seems not to be to friendly or even accepting of Minorities or LGBTQ issues. This is very concerning to me and i'm sure many other viners. The lack of other points of view could be a problem.

@MsCyprah is there, but is there any interest in creating something like the "Race and Ethnicity" place that we have here for all migrated NV'ers to follow??

Comments are welcome!!!