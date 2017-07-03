CBS tried to pay Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park 15% less than their white co-stars - Vox

Stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are leaving the CBS hit Hawaii Five-0 after seven seasons, the result of a breakdown in salary negotiations, Variety reports. Both actors have starred in the 2010 reboot of the 1968 show since its premiered, but neither was able to reach an acceptable deal with the network for the next season. The final offer made to the actors from CBS was reportedly 10 to 15 percent lower than co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan earn, according to Variety.

Wondering how many excuses will be used to gaslight the Hollywood racism in this article........

Not only that, Caan and Laughlin could have CHOSE to stand with their co-stars, particularly since they have a back-end deal, only those 2 cast members enjoy on the show, but they decided not to, because, you know........