Why Does the Black Panther Casting Call Causes White Butt-Hurt? – AfroSapiophile

The Black Panther, is the first black superhero to show up in American mainstream comics (Marvel Comics, 1966). This is long before Falcon (Marvel Comics, 1969), Green Lantern John Stewart (DC Comics, 1971) or Luke Cage (Marvel Comics, 1972). His solo movie comes out in February 2018. Long story short, it looks like it’s going to be a good movie.

People, are excited. Folks in social media have been frequently talking about what are they wearing or appearing as for this movie. Some people showed off Coming to America characters. Other people stated other powerful black identities, fictional or otherwise. Me? I was thinking of showing up as Black Dynamite. Being that technically I can show up as myself regardless (I am, the Soul Brother #1 of a Kind as is) I really hope folks were serious. I really do want to see everyone, black and proud, show up cosplaying as other black characters or historical (or modern!) figures. The movie — Black Panther — to get the “Star Wars” treatment? With fans left and right cosplaying to the blockbuster weekend!? As a movie buff and anti-racism abolitionist photojournalist, the beauty and love-overload of the scene alone would be so fierce, my soul would force manly tears.

Unfortunately, everyone doesn’t share the same sentiment concerning this movie. Why, you ask? Because of this:

White people, are totally butt-hurt right now. Whiteness, is crying. Why?

A lot of the Whiteness critique comes from the casting call — to them, I suppose, there’s not enough white people in this movie.

The funny thing about a white supremacy is how white people think and emote in regards to media representation: If there’s a movie, or TV show with a black majority, white people will state that they feel not represented well, missing, etc.