Let's Expose The White Double Standard For 'Playing The Race Card'

Too many white people protest against the ‘race card’…only when it suits them.

I’m not one who tends to hold onto something for too long. But under the right circumstances, I can be a champion grudge-holder.

So, here’s a completely justifiable story of one such occasion:

My partner and I were at a friend’s place. It was a low-key housewarming party. We got into a conversation with another partygoer.

Let’s call her “Susan Smith” — no, that’s not her real name, but I promise it’s just as Anglo sounding — and to clarify, Susan is white, and she didn’t seem to know that I’m Latinx.

Exchanging a few niceties, we learned that Susan worked in broadcasting. But until then, she hadn’t had much on-screen time.

“You can do it,” we encouraged.

“Actually, I’m thinking of changing my name to Susana Martínez or something ethnic-sounding like that. I’m sure to get screen time then. You gotta hit your ‘diversity quota!’”

Then she laughed innocently as I struggled to pick my angry, exhausted, embarrassed, why-does-this-still-surprise-me jaw off the linoleum floor.

I don’t know if Susan is still “Susan” or if she’s using that more “ethnic sounding” name.

Nonetheless, she revealed an all-too-common (and an all-too-problematic) misunderstanding of race in the U.S.: that people of color supposedly get privileges at white folks’ expense.

How ironic, that so many white people complain about people of color bringing up race — about “playing the race card” — but use it when they experience hardship!

Clearly, many have a serious disconnect between the impact of racialized oppression and just experiencing competitiveness in a career.