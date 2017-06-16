Minn. police officer found not guilty in Philando Castile death - NY Daily News

A Minnesota jury has found a Twin Cities cop not guilty on all counts for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, captured on Facebook Live last summer.

Jeronimo Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter after the July 2016 shooting of Castile, a 32-year-old cafeteria worker whom the officer pulled over in suburban St. Paul.

His death sparked national outrage as the aftermath was broadcast on Facebook by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, sitting next to him as he lie bleeding in the driver's seat.

That outrage boiled over again on Friday, after expectations by Castile's family that Yanez would be one of the few officers convicted in controversial police shootings.