Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 148 Comments: 7341 Since: Dec 2014

Asked to describe Trump, America's most common replies are 'idiot' and 'incompetent' - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 10:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In this most recent survey, though, Quinnipiac included a less-common question than approval: “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” The results were not generally complimentary. 

The most common responses, in order:

  • 1. idiot, 39 times
  • 2. incompetent, 31 times
  • 3. liar, 30 times
  • 4. leader, 25 times
  • 5. unqualified, 25 times
  • 6. president, 22 times
  • 7. strong, 21 times
  • 8. businessman, 18 times
  • 9. ignorant, 16 times
  • 10. egotistical, 15 times

 

It is good that we only did the top 10, because the 11th most-common word is not suitable for a family newspaper. It rhymes with “mass soul.” And actually, it’s only tied for 11th … with “stupid.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor