Asked to describe Trump, America's most common replies are 'idiot' and 'incompetent' - The Washington Post

In this most recent survey, though, Quinnipiac included a less-common question than approval: “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” The results were not generally complimentary.

The most common responses, in order:

1. idiot , 39 times

, 39 times 2. incompetent , 31 times

, 31 times 3. liar , 30 times

, 30 times 4. leader , 25 times

, 25 times 5. unqualified , 25 times

, 25 times 6. president , 22 times

, 22 times 7. strong , 21 times

, 21 times 8. businessman , 18 times

, 18 times 9. ignorant , 16 times

, 16 times 10. egotistical, 15 times

It is good that we only did the top 10, because the 11th most-common word is not suitable for a family newspaper. It rhymes with “mass soul.” And actually, it’s only tied for 11th … with “stupid.”