Asked to describe Trump, America's most common replies are 'idiot' and 'incompetent' - The Washington Post

In this most recent survey, though, Quinnipiac included a less-common question than approval: “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” The results were not generally complimentary.
The most common responses, in order:
- 1. idiot, 39 times
- 2. incompetent, 31 times
- 3. liar, 30 times
- 4. leader, 25 times
- 5. unqualified, 25 times
- 6. president, 22 times
- 7. strong, 21 times
- 8. businessman, 18 times
- 9. ignorant, 16 times
- 10. egotistical, 15 times
It is good that we only did the top 10, because the 11th most-common word is not suitable for a family newspaper. It rhymes with “mass soul.” And actually, it’s only tied for 11th … with “stupid.”