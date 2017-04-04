Susan Rice and 'Unmasking' Explained

The complex and far-reaching investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. election has brought with it a number of unfamiliar terms. ATTN: wrote about one, "active measures," last week — but the latest is "unmasking."

At issue is whether the Obama administration ordered surveillance on the Trump campaign and did so to help Hillary Clinton, an unsubstantiated claim that observers note has deflected attention away from the FBI and congressional investigations into the president and his aides.