Unbelieveable-Yet Again

Trump administration sought to block Sally Yates from testifying to Congress on Russia - The Washington Post | In other words....... How to have your own Justice Department sell out your own White House because someone knows public information (which The J.D. KNOWS is not covered under "Executive Privilege"...) that the White House does NOT want to get out......

Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:27 AM
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:27 AM
Read the letters for yourself to see how a coverup works....

http://apps.washingtonpost.com/g/documents/national/read-the-letters-detailing-how-sally-yates-was-blocked-from-testifying-on-russia/2390/

Oh, and #MAGA

