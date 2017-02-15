Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 20 Seeds: 143 Comments: 6804 Since: Dec 2014

'He will die in jail': Intelligence community ready to 'go nuclear' on Trump, senior source says

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:06 AM
Discuss:

U.S. national security officials are reportedly ready to “go nuclear” after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on the intelligence community.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump insisted that the “real scandal” was not that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied about his contact with Russia. Instead, the president blasted what he said were “un-American” leaks that led to Flynn’s ousting.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor