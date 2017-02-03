Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order| Reuters

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.

The judge's order represents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to immediately appeal. The judge declined to stay the order, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted immediately.

CBP has decided to comply with ALL Federal court orders.....

.... Seems that the really Liberal 9th Circuit will have the final say, and with a 4-4 tie in the SCOTUS.

