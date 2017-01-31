While You Weren't Watching / Trump Replaces ICE Chief Daniel Ragsdale, Appoints Thomas Homan | The Huffington Post

President Donald Trump on Monday quietly replaced the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, following a chaotic weekend during which DHS customs officials struggled to interpret and comply with Trump’s controversial executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
