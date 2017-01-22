Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

Bristol cops use Taser on their race relations adviser - NY Daily News

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
A pair of Bristol police officers were caught on video firing a Taser at a man tasked with easing relations between the black community and law enforcement after they mistook him for a wanted criminal.

Judah Adunbi, 63, was approached by officers while he was walking his dog near his home in the Easton area, the Guardian reported.

Video footage recorded by a neighbor show police asking Adunbi to identify himself, which he refuses to do. Officers repeatedly ask the man his name and explain to him they believe he’s a wanted person.

“I’ve done no wrong,” he tells them in the recording. “Leave me alone.”

