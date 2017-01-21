Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

Trump's Press Secretary Falsely Claims: 'Largest Audience Ever to Witness an Inauguration, Period' - The Atlantic

In his first appearance in the White House briefing room since President Trump’s inauguration, Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered an indignant statement Saturday night condemning the media’s coverage of the inauguration crowd size, and accusing the press of “deliberately false reporting.”

