In his first appearance in the White House briefing room since President Trump’s inauguration, Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered an indignant statement Saturday night condemning the media’s coverage of the inauguration crowd size, and accusing the press of “deliberately false reporting.”
Trump's Press Secretary Falsely Claims: 'Largest Audience Ever to Witness an Inauguration, Period' - The Atlantic
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:45 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment