After Years Of Birther Conspiracies, Trump Aide Claims GOP Never Questioned Obama's Legitimacy | The Huffington Post

For years, Donald Trump was the lead promoter of the theory that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, not the United States, and was therefore not a legitimate president. That conspiracy was based on nothing other than the fact that Obama is black.

Now, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is questioning whether Trump was legitimately elected, based on intelligence that the Russian government interfered in the presidential election to help him beat Hillary Clinton.

The fact that this civil rights hero has had the temerity to question Trump has been too much for the president-elect and his allies. They’re not only calling on Lewis to be silent but now also demanding that Obama himself vouch for Trump’s legitimacy.

