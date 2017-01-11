Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

BBC claims a second source backs up Trump dossier OH MY!!!!!!

BBC correspondent Paul Wood came forward Wednesday to reveal that there are multiple intelligence sources alleging Russia is in possession of potentially embarrassing or compromising material regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Formerly, only a single source was known to have been aware of the alleged material.

