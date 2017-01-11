BBC correspondent Paul Wood came forward Wednesday to reveal that there are multiple intelligence sources alleging Russia is in possession of potentially embarrassing or compromising material regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Formerly, only a single source was known to have been aware of the alleged material.
BBC claims a second source backs up Trump dossier OH MY!!!!!!
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:12 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment