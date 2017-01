CNN printed NOTHING but the evidence of a meeting and an addendum to the Intelligence report. They were the first. There were others afterward

Any ties to making this into what Buzzfeed posted is very dangerous "Fake Outrage"

Trump may not like it. He may think it's illegal. It's not and has never been since the INCEPTION of this Nation.

Attempting to silence News Outlets and reporters goes PATENTLY against the 1st Amendment.

#MAGA