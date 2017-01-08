Cory Booker: McConnell wanted full ethics review of Obama nominees before hearings | PolitiFact

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advocated for thorough vetting of President Barack Obama’s cabinet nominees, but he seems to have a different standard for President-elect Donald Trump’s, suggested New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on CBS’ Face the Nation.

The Republican-controlled Senate will hold several confirmation hearings for the week of Jan. 10, frustrating Democrats like Booker who say the jam-packed schedule was a move to deflect public attention from Trump’s more controversial nominees.

But back "in 2009, Mitch McConnell was the person that’s saying, ‘Hey, we should have all the ethics information in before we do the hearings.’ I just was reviewing his letter this morning," Booker said Jan. 8, emphasizing that rigorous review is perhaps more important for Trump’s nominees given their wealth, international business ties and potential conflicts of interest.