Obama, Trump and the Settlers - POLITICO Magazine

This is not where Barack Obama intended to be at the end of his presidency — wrapped around the settlements axle again. That’s how the president’s first term began; he had been determined to avoid it in his second. It seems there’s no escaping it: For decades, the issue has been a constant source of tension between right-wing Israeli governments and American presidents, Democrat and Republican alike. And just as settlement activity has now dragged Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a momentous donnybrook, it could well do the same with Donald Trump, even though some of his aides want to embrace rather than oppose settlement building.

The issue is complicated, but the source of tension is not. In the real-estate terms that Trump and his lawyers know best, there is a land dispute over territory Israel occupied in the West Bank as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians claim it for their state; the Israeli settlement movement claims the same land they believe God gave to the Jewish people in biblical days, and they will not allow it to be forsaken.