Mother and daughter who report child's assault are aggressively arrested on tape | US news | The Guardian

A video has surfaced on social media of a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, aggressively arresting a mother and her teenage daughter after the mother called police to report an assault on her seven-year-old son.

A recording of the incident posted on Facebook Live by an extended family member showed the mother, who has been identified as Jacqueline Craig, and her teenage daughter being wrestled to the ground and arrested one by one with a stun gun held against their backs.