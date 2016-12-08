Stop smearing Keith Ellison - The Washington Post

By Jeremy Ben-Ami December 6

Jeremy Ben-Ami is president of J Street, a Washington-based organization that advocates a diplomatic resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent days, attacks on Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) over his attitudes toward Jews and Israel have picked up steam. Running for chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, Ellison is but the latest public figure with pro-Israel views that depart from the hawkish dogma of the traditional pro-Israel establishment to find his personal credibility and qualification for high office under fire.