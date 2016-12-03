Two-thirds of Trump voters viewed the election as America's last chance - The Washington Post

One of the more common refrains during America's nearly ever-present campaign season is that this election, this year, is the most important of our lives. We documented this in July, noting that it was first used in one form or another back in 1856, but has been common since at least 1980. Why is each election most important? Well, that's often a bit more nebulous.

According to a new survey from PRRI and The Atlantic, we can describe one way in which voters in 2016 felt this was the most important election in history. Forty-one percent of respondents — including two-thirds of those who voted for Donald Trump — felt that the 2016 election was critical because it was our last chance to "stop America's decline."