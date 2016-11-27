CPD superintendent relieves police powers of officer in fatal shooting - Chicago Tribune

In a statement regarding the Wednesday shooting of Kajuan Raye, who so far appears to have been unarmed, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Superintendent Eddie Johnson"has relieved the involved officer of his police powers."

"Having been a police officer for 28 years, I know that this job is not easy and the decision to use force is extremely complex and must be made in seconds without the benefits of formal reviews and deliberations," Johnson said. "However, based on the little information we know at this point, I have concerns about this incident and feel this decision is in the best interest of the department and the people of Chicago as we await a methodical and impartial investigation into exactly what transpired.”

Raye, of south suburban Dolton, died of a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide, the office said.