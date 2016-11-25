Gun Sales to Blacks and Minorities Surge After Trump Win

After Donald Trump's win, Yolanda Scott is upgrading the crowbar she keeps in her purse to a small-caliber pistol.

Scott, an African-American, is one of many minorities who have been flocking to gun stores to protecqt themselves, afraid Trump's victory will incite more hate crimes.

"You feel that racists now feel like they can attack us just because the president is doing it," one gun shop owner told NBC News.

Gun store owners told NBC News that since November 8 they're seeing up to four times as many black and minority customers —and black gun groups are reporting double the normal number of attendees at their meetings since the election.