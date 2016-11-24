The Compromise of 1877 (lesson) Khan Academy / Racial Identity Politics has been a part of this Nation since at least Reconstruction

The presidency in return for home rule in the South
During Reconstruction, the period after the Civil War when the South reorganized its political, social, and economic systems to account for the end of slavery, federal troops occupied the South. These troops served to guarantee African American men's right to vote, and the Republican-controlled federal government would only end the military occupation when states rewrote their Constitutions to recognize the citizenship and voting rights of African American men. White Southerners generally despised these troops, and wanted an end to the intervention of the federal government in the South.
The Compromise of 1877 gave white Southerners their chance to stop the military occupation of the South. In the compromise, Southern Democrats agreed not to block the vote by which Congress awarded the contested electoral votes to Rutherford B. Hayes, and Hayes therefore became president. In return, Republicans agreed to withdraw federal troops from actively intervening in the politics of Louisiana and South Carolina (the last two states occupied by federal troops). Accordingly, within two months of becoming president, Hayes ordered federal troops in Louisiana and South Carolina to return to their bases.
The removal of the federal soldiers from the streets and from statehouse offices signaled the end of the Republican Party’s commitment to protecting the civil and political rights of African Americans, and marked a major political turning point in American history: it ended Reconstruction.
Another important part of the Compromise of 1877 was that Republicans agreed to home-rule in the South. Home-rule meant that the Republican Party would refrain from interfering in the South’s local affairs, and that white Democrats, many of them racist, would rule. Southern Democrats, for their part, pledged that they would “recognize the civil and political equality of blacks.” They did not subsequently carry through on this promise but instead disfranchised black men from voting and imposed Jim Crow segregationacross the South.
Then, a scant 71 years later in 1948, Southern Democrats got tired of Black citizens encroaching on their Conservative sensibilities and segregationist values and bringing up the "race card" for extending voting rights to Black Citizens and fighting against their imposition of "Jim Crow" and fled to the current, modern Republican party.....
Nixon used it greatly, and Reagan PERFECTED this strategy.
And you thought Racial Identity Politics was something new that onlt minorities and modern Democrats used.......