Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 20 Seeds: 120 Comments: 6198 Since: Dec 2014

White Man Accused Of Killing Black Teen Who Bumped Into Him | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Nov 23, 2016 4:11 PM
Discuss:

A remorseless white man accused of shooting an unarmed black teenager to death in Charleston, West Virginia, after they bumped into each other Monday evening confessed and called his victim a “piece of trash,” police said.

William Pulliam, 62, was jailed on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of 15-year-old James Means, whose aunt said was a loving teen who “could put a smile on anybody’s face.” Police said Pulliam “expressed no remorse.”

“The way I look at it, that’s another piece of trash off the street,” Pulliam told investigators, according to a criminal complaint filed by Charleston Detective C.C. Lioi.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor