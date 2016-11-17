Republicans do not even like the Trump transition teams climate denier....... but he just might run the EPA

Looks like the EPA will not get completely dismantled, but the regulations we all need to keep us safe and healthy from fracking, coal burning and carbon monoxide (and other hazardous fossil fuel burning components....) will surely take a hit!!!

Burning Tap Well Water, here we come!!!

To Flint, MI:

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. Amen........ Sancte Michael Archangele, defende nos in proelio, contra nequitiam et insidias diaboli esto praesidium. Imperet illi Deus, supplices deprecamur: tuque, Princeps militiae coelestis, Satanam aliosque spiritus malignos, qui ad perditionem animarum pervagantur in mundo, divina virtute, in infernum detrude. Amen.



