Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 20 Seeds: 120 Comments: 6198 Since: Dec 2014

Donald Trump Taps Reince Priebus As Chief Of Staff, Steve Bannon As Chief Strategist : The Two-Way : NPR

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Sun Nov 13, 2016 3:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Less than a week after his election, Donald Trump has begun to fill out the team he plans to bring with him to the White House. The president-elect announced Sunday that he has selected Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus to serve as chief of staff in his incoming administration.

In the same announcement, Priebus' appointment shared top billing with the news that Trump campaign CEO Stephen K. Bannon will serve as chief strategist and senior counselor to the president.

Imagine if Obama picked Farrakhan.....

Nice going, Deplorables.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor