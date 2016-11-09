Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

13 Election Reactions That Will Disgust You to Your Core

Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again
Wed Nov 9, 2016
It's been a difficult past 24 hours for anyone who was hoping for Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidency. For some, it's more than just naming Donald Trump as America's leader — it's the divisive actions and words of the people around them. Just a warning: The reactions below will not lift your spirits or make today better, but they're an important reminder of the road ahead.

