Election Week Follies. Trump-Loving White Dude Calls Black Guy 'N*gger' For Four Solid Minutes. Time To Vote!

And here we have it. "Makng America Great Again"
Don't get angry. Don't get upset......
VOTE!!!!!
A Racist Trump Fan Just Went BERSERK On A Black Driver, “You’re A N*gger!”
In this shockingly disturbing video, a proud Trump supporter completely loses it and attacks a calm, non-aggressive black man in a fit of road rage, reminding America of the dark undercurrent of unabashed racism that flows beneath the surface of the Trump campaign.
He repeatedly calls the black driver a “n*gger* and shares a litany of racist grievances. At one point, he screams at his own wife, tells her to shut up and “be a woman,” and calls the driver a “transgender fag”… absolutely deplorable:
According to the man, Skye Lev:
“This is a prime example of why you should get out and vote! Guy got heated and decided to share w/ me what him and his family thinks about me and my people because I didn’t allow him to speed up and stop me from changing lanes in traffic. I could’ve ended up doing 20 to life over this but instead I decided to show him respect, that he clearly didn’t deserve, because I have children to be here for. Lord thank you for this patience and self control that you blessed me with! GET OUT AND VOTE PEOPLE!!!!”