KING: Stopping Trump essential to well-being of many Americans - NY Daily News

I am deeply conflicted about writing this. As you read on, you will understand why I am torn about expressing my thoughts, as well as why so many Americans absolutely insist that Donald Trump must be stopped. The reason is fear.

This weekend I spoke at a university in rural Texas. The school was much more remote than I had expected. After the event, my hosts asked me to please call them when I arrived back in the Dallas area, where I was scheduled to speak the next day.

"We know people in this town are aware you are here and we are just anxious for you to get safely to your next destination," one said.

They were afraid for my safety.