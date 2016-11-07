Newsvine

Unbelieveable-Yet Again

About Articles: 20 Seeds: 120 Comments: 6198 Since: Dec 2014

KING: Stopping Trump essential to well-being of many Americans - NY Daily News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Unbelieveable-Yet Again View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Mon Nov 7, 2016 7:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I am deeply conflicted about writing this. As you read on, you will understand why I am torn about expressing my thoughts, as well as why so many Americans absolutely insist that Donald Trump must be stopped. The reason is fear.

This weekend I spoke at a university in rural Texas. The school was much more remote than I had expected. After the event, my hosts asked me to please call them when I arrived back in the Dallas area, where I was scheduled to speak the next day.

"We know people in this town are aware you are here and we are just anxious for you to get safely to your next destination," one said.

They were afraid for my safety.

Be afraid for MANY Americans safety......

The CEO of Trump's campaign, Steve Bannon, is known to be a white supremacist. 

 (EVAN VUCCI/AP)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor