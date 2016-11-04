Nearly All-White Jury Seated in Trial of Ex-Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man - NBC News

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A nearly all-white jury was seated Wednesday for the murder trial of a white former South Carolina officer whose fatal shooting of a black man stunned the nation after it was recorded on a cellphone by a bystander.
A jury of six white men, five white women and one black man will hear the case of Michael Slager, charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he fled a traffic stop in North Charleston.
The Supreme Court tried to outlaw this practice in 1986 through its landmark ruling in Batson v. Kentucky. But prosecutors routinely ignore that decision, excluding black jurors because of marital status, manner of dress, last names and other allegedly “race neutral” reasons.
Welcome again, to post-racial America........