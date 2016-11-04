Nearly All-White Jury Seated in Trial of Ex-Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man - NBC News

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A nearly all-white jury was seated Wednesday for the murder trial of a white former South Carolina officer whose fatal shooting of a black man stunned the nation after it was recorded on a cellphone by a bystander.

A jury of six white men, five white women and one black man will hear the case of Michael Slager, charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he fled a traffic stop in North Charleston.