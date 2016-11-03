My Journey to the Center of the Alt-Right - The Huffington Post

To get to the white ethnostate, I drove through cornfields, listening to a man on the radio hype an upcoming “machine-gun shoot” at a nearby firing range. Paoli is a pretty postage-stamp-size town in southern Indiana. The seat of Orange County, it has a charming central square and a beautiful Greek Revival courthouse built in 1850. It also has an alt-right base camp occupied by neo-Nazis.

My instructions were to meet the “comrades” outside the Walmart. From the entrance, I watched a horse and buggy clop into the parking lot. An Amish couple got out and tied up the horse, then pushed shopping carts into the store. After a few minutes, I noticed a dirty red van idling nearby. There were three men inside, dressed in black shirts emblazoned with a pitchfork surrounded by a gear of industry—the logo of the Traditionalist Worker Party, which the Anti-Defamation League categorizes as a hate group. The men motioned for me to come over, and a side-panel door swung open. Behind the wheel, wearing a black military cap, was Matt Parrott, 34, the TWP’s co-founder. A figure in the back introduced himself as Jason Farrell, a 31-year-old musician who plays in a “pro-European” heavy metal band. In the passenger seat was Matthew Heimbach, a burly, black-bearded 25-year-old who has been referred to as the “next David Duke”and the “future of organized hate.”