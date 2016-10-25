Bottled water companies pay next to nothing to extract from Pennsylvania waters

A Nestlé Waters representative stood before angry residents in a northeastern Pennsylvania fire hall earlier this summer and admitted defeat. He told the Eldred Township zoning board — and more than 100 residents who attended — that the multinational corporation he represents was withdrawing its permit to drill for water underneath the town. The concession ended a yearlong battle between the world’s largest player in the bottled water market and the town. Up until that day, the residents were outraged that Nestlé could potentially remove 73 million gallons a year from the aquifer in their community, bringing in huge profits without any oversight and at hardly any cost.

Example of the things that "Less Regulation" crowd, wants to allow. Thank GOODNESS these folks were enlightened enough, and had the forewarning to see it coming.

NOT all communities get so lucky.....