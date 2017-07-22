Minnesota police shooting: Justine Damond's family, friends join march | Fox News

The family of Justine Damond, the Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call, and hundreds of demonstrators gathered Thursday evening near the late meditation teacher's home for a march against police killings.

Chanting "Justice for Justine" and carrying signs calling for police reforms, the demonstrators marched from the steps of Damond's home in southwest Minneapolis to nearby park.

While her family made no public announcement, they waved to marchers passing by and her fiancé, Don Damond, shed tears while greeting well-wishers.

"I just hope this March can do something positive," Barb Kattner, a local resident who came to the March, told Fox News. "We need something that can really unite us."

Along with Damond's friends and neighbor, the March for Healing and Justice was joined by local faith leaders, a contingent from Women's March MN and members from the Twin Cities chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chauntyll Allen, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, told Fox News that Damond's killing rises above the issue of race and shows that police violence has become an endemic problem.