When equality is TRULY equality / The shooting of Justine Diamond.

Hopefully......... these should be the same statements that are being said about this shooting as are others that are highlighted in the press. If not, this country has proven itself to be the place of racial Hypocrisy and Inequity that many have made it out to be for the 2 centuries of it's existence.

How can one justify ANY KIND of moral indignation in this case, but not in any other similarly highlighted racial cases?

If you are one who asks these questions and makes these statements in other questionable racial shootings but not this one, you are one who continues the false sentiment of equal treatment under the law AND the court of opinion, and does NOT support color-blind justice NOR equitable treatment of your fellow citizens..............

................. YOU are the problem with race relations in this country. YOU made it racial.