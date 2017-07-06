The High Graduation Rate of Black Students Is Troubling to Maryland's Governor, So He's Launched an Investigation - Atlanta Black Star

White supremacy dictates that Black prosperity, excellence and empowerment must never be allowed to see the light of day and shine of its own accord. The latest story emanating from Prince George’s County, Md., is a case in point. Republican Governor Larry Hogan has decided to investigate the predominantly Black county, which is among the most prosperous Black communities in the nation over allegations of grade inflation and rising high school graduation rates.

In a letter, the governor has asked Maryland State Board of Education President Andrew Smarick to look into potential wrongdoing in the Prince George’s County school system amid allegations students’ grades were fraudulently altered in order to boost graduation rates, as AP reported. The county has an 81 percent graduation rate, which some state board members and local officials claiming it was due to manipulation of grades and credits, according to WTOP.