NPR Tweeted Declaration Of Independence, And Trump Supporters Flipped Out | HuffPost

They didn't recognize the words and thought NPR was calling for revolution.

National Public Radio tweeted out the Declaration of Independence on Tuesday to mark the July Fourth holiday, but not everyone understood what it was doing.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump didn't recognize one of the nations founding documents and accused the broadcaster of inciting violence and even revolution.

Many of those comments have since been deleted and at least one user deleted an entire Twitter account.

But the tweets live on, some still posted online while others have been preserved in screen captures.

Here are some of those tweets and the reactions to them:

I just can't with this Right-centered idiocy.......

Every time with this dumb shit, every frikking time!!!