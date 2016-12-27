Trump Supporters Freak Out After President-Elect Donald Trump Tweets 'Happy Hanukkah' Message

President-elect Donald Trump finally tweeted out something that shouldn’t have been controversial. Leave it to his group of faithful supporters to completely go nuts after the Donald tweeted out a very simple “Happy Hanukkah” tweet. It looks like more than a few of his followers wanted Trump to completely ignore the Jewish holiday and after he had done the opposite, Trump’s mentions looked like a neo-Nazi convention.

It didn’t take long after Donald Trump tweeted out a simple message that said: “Happy Hanukkah” along with a picture of a lit menorah that many of his Twitter followers started to revolt. One angry Trump fan wrote, “You better be f**king kidding me! I voted for you and you said you were a ‘good christians’ and we dont support satanic jews.”